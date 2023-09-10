MOUNT SAVAGE — Evergreen Heritage Center, 15603 Trimble Road NW, will open its new Nature Center during the Autumn Festival on Sept. 17.
Geared toward elementary children, the Nature Center features a wildlife exhibit habitat and touch and play displays. It includes local wild animal mounts such as deer, beaver, coyote, bear and fox.
The Autumn Festival will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Free admission includes tours of the Farmhouse Museum, Living Off the Land Agricultural Museum and the Coal Camp and Trail, which incorporates a mile walking trail and four exhibits. The event will feature pumpkin games and painting; natural fabric dying demonstration; vendors; and produce, dried herbs flowers and baked goods to purchase.
A new 4-mile trail, the Forest Evolution Trail, will connect the Coal Trail at Evergreen to the Great Allegheny Passage and is being developed under a congressional appropriation in support of rural education and heritage tourism. A Forest Garden will be located adjacent to the gardens and greenhouses and accessible from the new trail.
Visitors can get directions or learn more about Evergreen Heritage Center at www.evergreenheritagecenter.org.
