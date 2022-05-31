GRANTSVILLE — Volunteers with Friends of New Germany State Park will hold a June 2 Weed or Wildflower? session from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Native Plant Garden, weather permitting.
The group will remove unwanted plants to protect native plants that are critical for wildlife. Participants should bring work gloves and other needed items for working outdoors.
A Trail Work Day is scheduled June 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning at the Recreation Hall.
Garrett Trails and the Friends of New Germany will celebrate National Trails Day with several projects to choose from, varying from light work to strenuous digging. The work day will conclude with pizza and drinks.
A June 5 Nature Hike with Noah will take place beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lake House. The park ranger will teach the hikers about flora, fauna and fungi on the moderate 2-mile hike.
June 14 is Take-a-Hike Tuesday at 10 a.m. by joining the ranger at the Lake House for a challenging 4-mile hike on the Dynamite Shack Loop.
The Full Moon Hike is scheduled June 15 at 10 p.m., going 1 mile to view the last full moon of spring, the Strawberry Moon.
Full Moon Kayaking will take place June 16 at 9:15 p.m. on New Germany Lake. The program is limited to 10 participants with a headlamp or flashlight required. Register by email to noah.manges@maryland.gov.
Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult.
Call 301-895-5453 for information or to register.
