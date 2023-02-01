CUMBERLAND — He has only been in office less than a month and already Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has made history. And now, Allegany Magazine could be making history of its own by being the first magazine in the state to feature the new governor on the cover of its February edition.
“When we were putting together another edition that celebrates the history, heritage and influence of African American culture in our area, we would have been doing a disservice to our community had we not included a feature on the significance of the election of Gov. Wes Moore,” said Shane Riggs, managing editor of Allegany Magazine.
Allegany Magazine once again asked for and received cooperation with the local chapter of the NAACP in compiling stories and even cover choices for the February edition.
“With (Gov. Moore), I can tell you, it’s not a Black thing or a white thing or a voter thing. He wants to be the governor for all the people of Maryland, even the ones who didn’t vote for him or say they don’t like him,” said Tifani Fisher, president of the NAACP chapter in Allegany County. “He and his wife are both very personable and approachable. His wife has a background in civil engineering so she loves coming to Cumberland. He is very genuine. He is the kind of guy who remembers you and remembers your story and the last conversation you had with him. He is very interested in the story that is Allegany County.”
Fisher said she finds Moore to be extremely approachable with a charisma and an energy that is infectious.
“He is one of the most genuine people I have ever met and certainly the most genuine politician I have ever met,” she said. “He has talked to me a lot about Cumberland and he said to me, ‘There’s a lot that’s hidden in these mountains.’ And so I am excited to see where his administration goes.”
“I think he’s going to do a good job,” said journalist Sid Thomas, an Allegany Magazine correspondent. “He has a solid coalition behind him. The Moore-Miller administration represents a fresh start, unique vision and infinite possibilities for the Old Line State.”
“Yes, he is the first African American voted into this office and he is faith based, Christian and a family man,” said Bishop Kenneth Watkins of the Souls Won Ministry in Cumberland. “I am looking forward to meeting him. I am praying he does a great job for the state of Maryland and going forward for Western Maryland as well.”
In addition to the newly elected governor being selected in a groundbreaking decision as the cover of Allegany Magazine, the monthly periodical and sister publication to the Times-News is spotlighting its annual “Most Influential People of Color” feature.
“These are folks in our community who by their tireless works, actions, deeds, commitment, lives and legacy are contributing or have contributed to our region in rich, vibrant and outstanding ways,” said Riggs. “These are the people you keep hearing about, seeing on the news, or reading about in the newspaper. And we thought maybe our readers would like to get to know them just a little bit better.”
The people featured inside the February edition include Ray Blowe, Ariyana Briner, Ashon Cofield, Sonya Cooper, Jay Crawford, Geno Frazier, Tamela Frazier, Sukh Gates, Micheal Harris, Sue Jones, Amare Kennedy, Patience McMillian, Brooklyne Noel, Don Redman, Letitia Shelton, Norman Spencer, Samuel Walker, Emma Watkins, Kenneth Watkins, Shannon Watkins, Kenny Weedon, Simeon Younger and artist Miss Toto.
There is also a feature on the restoration of the first and only AME Church in Garrett County.
The February edition also highlights Valentine’s Day with reader submitted photos and stories that define love.
Correspondents and contributors to the February edition include John A. Bone, Matt Borror, C.J. Cangianelli, Mandela Echefu, Tifani Fisher, Heidi Marie Gardner, Cathy Heffner, Victoria Koerner, Ellen McDaniel-Weissler, Karen Morgan, Kimberli Rowley and Sid Thomas.
Susan Andrykovitch, Audie Cleaveland, the Community Trust Foundation, Daniel Crump, the Cumberland Times-News, DragFiles, the Embassy Theatre, Aaron Frazier of Incogneato Imagery, the Farmer family, Frostburg State University department of theatre and dance, Sarah Gaglione, Kirsten Getz, Stephen Koch, Eric Magnussen, the Maryland Governor’s Office, Jill Morris, Saundra Pancake, the Shaft Fire Department, Mountain Lake Park Mayor Donald Sincell, Amy Weisenmiller, Kathleen Wilt and Brian Woolever also contributed material for the February edition. The cover photo comes courtesy of Amun Ankhra House Limited.
Allegany Magazine is available by subscription and through single copy sales at more than 40 retail partners in Allegany, Bedford, Hampshire and Mineral counties.
