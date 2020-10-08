New law allows drivers to make room for bikes along narrow roads

CUMBERLAND — The 2020 Maryland legislative session ended early due to COVID-19, but not before Bike Maryland and other bicycle advocates were able to help get the “narrow road exception” removed from the 3-foot law.
The new law allows motorists, when safe, to cross the double line to allow the 3 feet of space on narrow roads. “This is important because many club members choose to bike on back roads,” said Terri Lowery, Western Maryland Wheelmen treasurer and past president.
Gov. Larry Hogan also signed into law an increase in the Bikeways Program boosting the funding to $3.8 million through 2022. The town of Hancock will receive $60,000 as a trail town. According to the Rails to Trails Conservancy, the designation acknowledges the economic impact that trails have on a town and assists with funding for safety and trail access.
Another bill that passed advocates for tougher penalties when any vulnerable road user is injured by a motorist. More safety issues for bicyclists as well as improved awareness of the presence of vulnerable road users will be introduced in the upcoming session.
WMW, the local bike club, has over 106 members, evenly divided between men and women. Riders of all abilities are welcome to join the club and everyone is invited to participate in the Facebook group.
“Since many more people are riding the roads and the trails, safety issues are a prime concern,” said WMW President Valerie Van Hollen. “Since many more people are riding the roads and the trails, safety issues are a prime concern. Something as simple as ringing a bell or announcing your presence can prevent an accident, especially when passing. And helmets are essential in preventing head injuries.”
The Borden Tunnel lights, which are motion activated, are now operative. All three tunnels near Cumberland also have lights.
“Bike headlights and tail-lights are still strongly recommended,” Van Hollen said. The WMW urges all riders, not just children, to wear helmets and ride single file.
For more information, contact Van Hollen at 240-727-3533 and visit www.bikemaryland.org/2020-maryland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.