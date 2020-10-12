FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University has received approval to offer a bachelor’s degree in life-cycle facilities management, which applies environmental, societal and long-term sustainability goals to the construction and management of buildings, manufacturing processes and products.
The program is designed for students interested in entering the career path or for those who are already working in the construction, manufacturing or related industries.
“Life-cycle facilities management is a way of thinking beyond the traditional process of production and manufacturing to build resilience and sustainability into projects,” said Kim Hixson, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. “Employers in our mid-Atlantic region are looking for people with these skills that cross disciplines as construction and manufacturing companies are rethinking their conventional practices.”
The interdisciplinary program builds on knowledge in project management, finance, engineering and sustainability.
“The growing awareness of the potential of sustainable construction and facilities management to positively impact the environment is pushing green practices to the forefront,” said Thomas Cadenazzi, the program’s coordinator. “Life-cycle facilities management graduates will look at a project from the design stage until the project’s end of life in a way that can positively impact the environment.”
For more information, visit www.frostburg.edu/LCFM, email FSUAdmissions@frostburg.edu or call 301-687-4102.
