CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrationc ompleted the deployment of its information technology system modernization project known as Customer Connect in December. The program provides greater access to information, enhanced security and the ability to conduct more online transactions.
In January, customers completed 623,096 transactions by a method other than visiting a branch, such as using the MVA website or a kiosk. That’s an increase of 23% from November prior to the Customer Connect deployment.
The myMVA system allows customers to set up an account that’s unique to their needs. Customers can access their driver’s license information, check their vehicle registration status and view copies of any correspondence the MVA has sent to them. Since Dec. 6, nearly 144,000 customers have created a myMVA account.
MVA also offers mobile check-in for branch appointments.
To learn more about Customer Connect, visit https://mva.maryland.gov/online-services/Pages/CustomerConnect.aspx.
