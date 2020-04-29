CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Labor has launched a new one-stop unemployment insurance application to allow all newly eligible Marylanders to file all types of claims entirely online.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program provides unemployment insurance benefit recipients with an additional $600 per week payment on top of their current regular benefits. Marylanders will receive benefits retroactive to their earliest date of eligibility, so many individuals may see $1,200 deposited on their debit card to cover payment for the past two weeks.
Visit MDunemployment.com and enter an email address to receive instructions about filing a new claim. The application will allow individuals who were previously required to file by phone to now file online.
Labor has partnered with a vendor to bring in 200 additional call and claim takers to handle the unprecedented volume of claims and calls. Over 150 current state employees will be reassigned and over 100 new unemployment insurance employees will be hired to more than double the staffing at claim centers located throughout the state. Individuals can apply online.
Claim center hours have been extended from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
