FROSTBURG — Divine Mercy Parish announces the appointment of the Rev. Scott Kady as the new pastoral leader, succeeding the Rev. Ed Hendricks, who is retiring after years of dedicated service.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore selected Kady, whose title will be administrator for the first year.
Divine Mercy Parish includes the Catholic churches of St. Peter in Westernport, St. Joseph in Midland, St. Michael in Frostburg and St. Ann in Grantsville.
Kady, who is from Piedmont, West Virginia, was ordained June 19, 2021.
“I am looking forward to coming back to the area that I call home and worshipping together with old friends and new friends,” he said.
Kady holds a Masters in Divinity from St. Mary’s Seminary and University in Baltimore.
He has overall responsibility for guiding the spiritual growth and well-being of the parishioners and will provide pastoral care, administer the sacraments and foster a sense of unity and community within the parish that encompasses the largest geographical area of any parish in the archdiocese.
The Divine Mercy Parish community extends its gratitude to Hendricks for his dedication and invaluable contributions during his tenure as pastor.
He will continue to live in the parish as pastor emeritus and preside at occasional Masses. Parishioners, community members and friends will be invited to attend welcoming receptions at the four local churches later this summer.
