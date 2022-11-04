MCHENRY — A grand opening for the new Performing Arts Center at Garrett College has been scheduled for Dec. 3 at 9 a.m.
The grand opening will be followed by two piano recitals in the Daniel E. Offutt III Theatre by local students under the direction of Sean Beachy. The first recital is at 11 a.m. and the second is at 2:30 p.m.
The facility opened in October and is hosting a series of events for the Garrett Lakes Arts Festival with the Garrett County Arts Council showing works by painter Robert Yonke in the art gallery.
Both Northern Garrett and Southern Garrett high schools have scheduled their first performances in November and December.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Mary Mateer Cummings, the PAC’s executive director. “We’re looking forward to the grand opening, where we can recognize the state and county for funding this incredible facility.”
Sen. George Edwards and Del. Wendel Beitzel, who played key roles in acquiring more than $17 million in state funding, will be featured speakers at the grand opening. The Garrett County commissioners, who provided more than $4 million, will be recognized at the event.
“Our legislators and commissioners made this facility possible,” said Don Morin, chair of the Garrett College board of trustees. “We want to be able to recognize them as well as provide local residents an opportunity to see the PAC.”
Garrett College is responsible for managing the facility as one of five founding partners with county government, Garrett County Public Schools, Garrett Lakes Arts Festival and Garrett County Arts Council.
“The state and local funding made construction of this facility possible but we also knew we needed a strong set of partners to ensure the long-term viability of the PAC,” said Richard Midcap, Garrett College president. The Garrett College Foundation endowment campaign will generate operational funding for the PAC with over $3.4 million raised, smashing the $2.5 million goal.
