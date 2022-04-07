CUMBERLAND — Sheri L. Miller was installed as the 56th queen of Re Temple No. 118, Daughters of the Nile, at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
Elected officers are Royal Lillian Jacobs, Trizah Mary Freeman, Badoura Lisa Morris, Recorder Judith Hall and Banker Marlene Brinkman. Appointed officers are Marshal Tonya Kesner, Chaplain Norma Shaffer, Lady of the Keys Vickie Skidmore, Lady of the Gates Judy Currence, Zenobia Lauran Currence, Zora Kathy Miltenberger and Zuliema Pat Graham; attendants are Rebecca Beachy and Dawn Cope; musician is Carolyn Krigline.
The temple conducts fundraising events to provide welcome totes filled with books, games and toys for each child admitted for surgery or outpatient services in the Shriner Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia and other requested items for the children they assist.
Contact any member for further information or visit www.daughtersofthenile.com.
