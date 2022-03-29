CUMBERLAND — A bench was unveiled by fellow cyclists recently in the Narrows to recognize the hard work and dedication of Larry Brock in establishing the Great Allegheny Passage.
Brock began to garner support and financial resources in 1988 to connect the city of Cumberland to Pittsburgh with the Great Allegheny Passage.
Towns along the GAP benefit from the trail, none more than Cumberland, being the hub of the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal towpath and the GAP.
After the GAP was completed in 2013, Brock has continued to devote his efforts to the trail. He is president of Mountain Maryland Trails for the second time. He established the Trail Ambassadors program and continues to be a tireless champion of GAP trail users, having given out more than 1,500 free ice cream vouchers to those he meets along the way.
He created, and yearly organizes, the 3M Bike Challenge, which stands for Man vs. Machine vs. Mountain. Bicyclists race to beat the scenic railroad’s time from Cumberland to Frostburg, raising money for Mountain Maryland Trails.
Brock rode across the country on his bicycle in 2001 and has led many tour groups from Washington, D.C. through Cumberland to Pittsburgh. Brock estimates he has ridden the C&O/GAP trail 25 times and can be found regularly biking the local sections of the trail.
The bench is located just past mile marker 2 on the east side of the railroad bridge at the Narrows. It is engraved with the words, “In Honor of Larry Brock, For all of your contributions to building and maintaining the GAP. Ride On! From your fellow cyclists.”
For more information, visit gaptrail.org. For more information about the Trail Ambassador program, contact nancy.twigg@gmail.com.
