Larry Brock sits on the bench dedicated to him by fellow cyclists along the Great Allegheny Passage in the Narrows. Standing, from the left, are Jim Scarpelli, Terri Lowery, Pamela McCormick, Valerie Van Hollen, Nancy Twigg, Kate Kidwell, Jack Murray, Arlene Schneider, Rick Barlett, Terri Brown, Dave Hayes, Susan Scarpelli and Doug Schwab.