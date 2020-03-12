CUMBERLAND — In an effort to help residential consumers make more informed choices when shopping for an electricity supplier, the Maryland Public Service Commission has unveiled a new website with enhanced functionality and features. MDElectricChoice.com is where consumers can shop for and sort offers to supply their home energy needs — whether they are seeking renewable energy products, lowest price per kilowatt-hour, no monthly or early termination fees, etc.
“The new site features an attractive, user-friendly design and layout making it easy for energy shoppers to navigate and find products that are most beneficial to them,” said Jason M. Stanek, commission chairman. “In addition to the shop-and-compare features, the website also contains a great deal of educational information to help answer questions consumers may have.”
Maryland utility customers have the option of buying their energy commodity from companies other than their local utility. While the commission does not regulate the prices competitive suppliers charge, it does license them and oversees their behavior in the energy marketplace to ensure compliance with its regulations and consumer protections.
After clicking the “Shop Now” button, customers looking for an energy supplier will first select their electric utility, then enter their monthly electricity usage, which can be found on their utility bill. If usage is unknown, the system will default to an estimate of 700 kWh per month and display a list of offers starting with the lowest price per kWh. The customer will also see an estimate of their monthly costs for the energy supply, including any monthly fees charged by the supplier.
Results can be filtered to include only renewable energy products, those with no monthly or cancellation fees or in alphabetical order by supplier name. Energy suppliers include a link to their own websites in the offer.
The new website provides information on customers’ rights, details on understanding utility bills, frequently asked questions, a list of all licensed suppliers, contact information for suppliers and utilities, links to the PSC’s online complaint portal and a link to share the site with family and friends. A companion site for natural gas shoppers will be launched in the next few months.
