New Western Maryland Wheelmen officers support safe bicycle riding

CUMBERLAND — Western Maryland Wheelmen recently elected new officers who recommitted to encouraging safe bike riding and bike advocacy.
“The club welcomes members of all riding capabilities,” said President Valerie Van Hollen. “And we will continue to post rides on the group site on Facebook. Just last night we had a small group beginners ride from Canal Place going west up the Great Allegheny Passage. We all had a great time.” Van Hollen noted on group rides all are required to wear helmets and maintain social distancing.
Vice President Silvester Schultz said that as Maryland’s COVID-19 restrictions ease, he hopes that the Conquer the Mountain ride can occur later in the summer or early fall.
“This supported ride begins in Cumberland, and takes a group of bicyclists all the way to the Continental divide,” he said. “We enjoy lunch at the overlook and then return. Some go the whole distance and others join the ride along the way.”
Pamela McCormick, secretary, expressed her appreciation for the support she gets from other WMW members. “For example, Silvester Schultz and Rebecca Birnie helped me install a new bike rack for my car. There are so many things, like tire changing classes, to mentoring about riding skills and choosing bike gear. It’s great.”
