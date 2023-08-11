CUMBERLAND — Night Traveler will bring their mix of classic rock and country and original music to Constitution Park on Sunday.
The event will be part of the city of Cumberland's Sunday's in the Park series.
The three-piece group formed in 2012 with Greg Larry on lead guitar and vocals and Gary Price on rhythm guitar and vocals. Bassist Terry Mullaney, formerly of the popular local band Windfall, joined Night Traveler in 2022.
For the show at the Park, which begins at 7:30 p.m., Night Traveler will be joined by Kevin Lloyd on drums while vocalist Beth Moran will perform some tunes with the band.
