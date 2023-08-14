CUMBERLAND — Night Traveler will bring its mix of classic rock and country and original music to the Constitution Park amphitheater Aug. 20.
The event is part of the city of Cumberland’s Sunday in the Park series.
Formed in 2012, Night Traveler consists of Greg Larry on lead guitar and vocals and Gary Price on rhythm guitar and vocals. Bassist Terry Mullaney, formerly of the local band Windfall, joined Night Traveler in 2022.
For the show at the park, which runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m., Night Traveler will be joined by vocalist Beth Moran and Kevin Lloyd on drums.
Lloyd is the band director at Linganore High School in Mount Airy.
Night Traveler plays at several local venues, including the 1812 Brewery, JZ’s Pub, Cumberland Moose, The Balcony, Locust Post Brewery and Moonshadow in McHenry.
The band plays originals and covers by such artists as James Taylor, Johnny Cash, Alabama, Simon and Garfunkel, Blues Traveler, Hank Williams, Talking Heads and Bonnie Raitt.
Larry has written numerous original songs over the years. Currently in the band’s rotation is “The Burning Flame,” written in 2017 about the silver lining sometimes found during difficult times.
His song “Streets of Gold” is the story of his great-great-grandfather Michael McCabe’s journey across the Atlantic Ocean from Ireland to America as a 7-year-old during the potato famine. McCabe ultimately settled in the Westernport area.
Night Traveler’s sound features Larry’s lead, fingerstyle and slide work on acoustic and electric guitar, coupled with vocal harmony by all members of the group.
