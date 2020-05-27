No Derby Day on Fourth of July — maybe later

FROSTBURG — Frostburg Elks Lodge 470 regrets to announce that the 44th annual soapbox derby race has been postponed for the Fourth of July date due to safety considerations for large public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race committee is considering other dates to hold the race later in the summer.
Many arrangements, including state and city road closures, special insurance coverage, driver safety trial runs and support from the city of Frostburg, need to be made months in advance for the race.
The Derby Day race committee did not feel it would be feasible at this time to make the commitments that are necessary to have the race on July 4.
The Elks would like to take this opportunity to thank the local businesses that have supported the race and sponsored the racers for the last 44 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.