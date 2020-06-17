No Pig Out in the Park this year
FROSTBURG — The Pig Out in the Park Backyard BBQ Bash scheduled for Aug. 15 is canceled, FrostburgFirst announced.
The event is rescheduled for Aug. 21, 2021. The decision was based on several factors regarding the concern of health and safety of all those who attend.
Coronavirus predictions are into August and beyond, which would cause difficulty in providing a safe, virus-free environment for competitors and judges tasting food items.
All competitors already entered for Pig Out in the Park will receive refunds of their entry fees and a space reserved for the 2021 event. To learn more about FrostburgFirst, email frostburgfirst@gmail.com.
