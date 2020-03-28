CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of the Environment is reminding everyone not to dispose of wipes, paper towels or other products other than toilet paper by flushing them down the toilet.
The reminder is being issued to prevent home plumbing problems, clogs in public sewer systems that could cause sewage backups into homes or overflows or damage to wastewater treatment plants and the environment.
As toilet paper has been difficult to find in stores, some people may be tempted to use other products and flush them away.
The toilet is not the proper disposal venue for these other products, which should be thrown in the trash.
Sewage overflows or backups into homes create a health risk due to increased levels of bacteria and disease-causing pathogens.
Clogs can also do costly damage to infrastructure, including sewage lines and wastewater treatment plants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.