CUMBERLAND — In collaboration with the Downtown Development Commission and the Arts and Entertainment District of Cumberland, the merchants and business owners of the first block of North Centre Street will host the North Centre Street Festival/Block Party on June 11 from noon to 9 p.m.
Live music will begin at noon on the Baltimore Street side stage with the band Brickyard Folly and will continue on the Frederick Street side stage at 2 p.m. with Megan Jean & Byrne. The band Pronoia will bring the music back to the Baltimore Street stage at 4 p.m., then local 2022 DelFest Academy graduate Liam Robinette will start music from the Frederick Street stage at 6 p.m. as he opens for Gilbert Lee & the Ghost on the Radio at 7 p.m.
June 11 falls on the weekend that traditionally would have been Heritage Days. In light of his recent passing, the block party is dedicated to the memory of neighbor Lee Schwartz, owner of The Book Center, who was excited about the event, said Dave Love of Azad’s of Cumberland.
Each of the restaurants connected to North Centre Street — Baltimore Street Grill, Ristorante Ottaviani, Mise En Place, Lost Mountain BBQ, Centre Street Collective and Sunshine Babycakes — will provide seating for dining in the street while the retailers will host sidewalk sales.
Artisan vendors will include Jerk Pony Art by Stephen Shreve, Art by Megan Jean, Christina’s Yarn Shop, Jewlz Dyz, One Willow Candles, Autumn in August Art, Artwork by Carey, Carina Creates/C’s Floral Preservation and Nathan Forbeck & Becky Potts Glass Art. Each of the vendors will donate a percentage of sales to a local charity of their choice. Azad’s of Cumberland will raffle a 2 1/2-by-10-foot handmade wool Kazak Heriz rug with proceeds going to the Cumberland Skatepark Committee.
Downtown’s newest mercantile, Centre Street Collective at 36 N. Centre St., will hold a soft opening with a formal opening planned for June 16.
The public may bring chairs to enjoy the entertainment. A small section of tables and chairs will be provided in front of Azad’s for carry-out diners. The block will be designated with open carry of alcohol purchases from Frederick Street to Baltimore Street. Any questions, contact azadsofcumberland@gmail.com.
