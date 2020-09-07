FFA chapter earns national award
ACCIDENT — The North Garrett FFA Chapter earned a national One Star Chapter Award from the National FFA Association.
The 2020 National Chapter Award Program recognizes chapters that improve their operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a program of activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
Chapters that received star ratings will be recognized at the 2020 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 28-31 in Indianapolis.
