Local support key to Bikes for the World collection
The Bikes for the World local committee would like to thank all those who donated bikes, and sewing machines, and who also supported the project with cash donations. Thanks, too, to the volunteers who turned out to process bikes for shipping. Thanks goes to Tommy Inge, who put up the banner at Canal Place. Kate Kidwell recruited and organized the volunteers and then worked alongside everyone during processing. Joyce Middleton, Mike McCunn, Laura Thornburg, Marcie Grice and Jack Murray mastered the art of turning handlebars, making the bikes narrow enough to be packed in a truck, and later in a shipping container.
Nancy Twigg, Kevin Howser, Steve Layman, Scott Drummond and Anita Harpold removed pedals and reconnected them to the frames to keep the pedals with their bike. After a full morning of processing bikes, Teresa Walters and Ron Heavner worked with the Bikes for the World volunteer truck driver Todd McDonald loading the processed bikes on the truck. Anita Rozas and Sharon Mike greeted those donating bikes and issued receipts. Bikes for the World is a 501©(3) nonprofit. Sharon also furnished the volunteers with coffee and cookies. Pamela McCormick, Anita Harpold and Jack Murray collected and transported bicycles to the collection site and stayed to process the bikes.
Thanks to Pamela, who supplied water for the parched volunteers. Special appreciation goes to Lt. Tichnell and the Cumberland Police Department for making abandoned bikes available for the project. Thanks to UPMC Western Maryland for providing lunch for our hard-working volunteers. And a big thank you to Mandela Echefu and Joe Elfritz from Wheelzup at Canal Place for accommodating pre-collection bikes and for lending a table and ladder. Our bikes will join others shipped to the MiBici organization in Costa Rica. Visit bikesfortheworld.org.
Valerie Van Hollen
Bikes for the World Local Collection Committee chair
