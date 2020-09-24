Agnes Yount was great friend, champion of LaVale
It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of Agnes Yount on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
Agnes was a longtime resident of LaVale who recently moved to North Carolina with her husband Ray, to live in retirement near relatives. True to her private nature, her obituary was short and simple, stating that she was a retired FSU professor, a past member of the LaVale League of Women Voters and a past member of the LaVale Civic Improvement Association (LCIA).
Agnes Yount was so much more. She served as a dedicated member and then as secretary of the LaVale Civic Improvement Association for as long as anyone can remember, well over 25 years. She kept meticulous records of both the past and present functions of the LCIA as well as being an excellent source of historical information about LaVale.
Every officer, over the years, looked to Agnes for advice while they were in office. Agnes regularly attended meetings of the LaVale Sanitary Commission, the Allegany County Board of Commissioners and the LaVale Neighborhood Crime Watch. Agnes would then get important information from these meetings back to the LCIA membership. She was also a 15-year member as “a citizen at large” of the Allegany County Waste Recycling Board and served as a volunteer at the annual Allegany County Recycling Day at the fairgrounds.
Agnes took great pride in having been involved in projects that benefited the community of LaVale such as the building of Cash Valley Elementary School and the current LaVale Library, the organization of the LaVale Rescue Squad and the Braddock Run Watershed Association, and the development of the National Highway Streetscape project, to name a few. Always a willing volunteer, as recently as 2019, Agnes took part in work groups helping to clean up the LaVale parks, sweep the sidewalks, weed the gardens and pick up litter along the LaVale Streetscape.
Agnes loved and cared very much about LaVale. It was her fond wish that more residents, especially the young families, would willingly take part in the future of LaVale to continue to move the community in a strong positive direction.
We’ve lost a great friend and champion of LaVale. Thank you Agnes, for your dedication, hard work and caring. Rest in Peace.
Past and current officers of the LaVale Civic Improvement Association,
Paul Yockus (past president);
Dick Pesta (past treasurer);
Don Sause (past vice president);
Wayne Foster (current president);
Brad Metzger (current vice president);
Tina Midgarden (current secretary);
Ellen Swan (current treasurer)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.