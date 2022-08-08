Pirates Ahoy! gets invaluable help
On July 6, hundreds of buccaneers and their families invaded Frostburg for the 16th annual Pirates Ahoy! — a collaboration between the Children’s Literature Centre at Frostburg State University and the city of Frostburg. It was a fabulous day filled with pirate crafts, games, STEM activities, costume contest, ship building contest, a pirate read aloud and a treasure hunt to collect pirate loot to solve a riddle.
Pirates Ahoy! could not be possible without the invaluable help of a wide variety of individuals, businesses and organizations. A huge thank you to Somerset Trust, for their sponsorship. This enabled us to expand the number of crafts available, add to the pirate loot to collect and to provide a pirate treat to each child attending the author presentation.
Heartfelt thanks to the following: Alpha Delta Kappa (Phi Chapter), Armstrong Insurance, Baker Babes, Chief Nick Costello, Delaney family, Mayor Bob Flanagan, Frostburg Fire Department, FrostburgFirst, Frostburg Freeze, Frostburg Parks & Recreation, Frostburg Police Department, FSU Cultural Event Series, FSU Maintenance, FSU Printing Services, GACO 1629 Lego Team, Michaela George, Hotel Gunter, Melanie Moore, North 40 Lego Team, John O’Neal, Steve Ornstein, Fred Powell, Jennifer Rankin, Joni Smith, Reid Smith, Total Biz Fulfillment, Marne Troutman, Brian Vought and the many participating Frostburg businesses and wonderful volunteers. This event could not be possible without each of you.
A very special thank you to Jon Felton of Clatter Café, who in the moments when our virtual connection to British pirate author’s (Claire Freedman) presentation was malfunctioning, stepped in for a rousing, swashbuckling read aloud of “Pirates Love Underpants!” John was attending with his children (all in pirate attire) and truly captivated and interacted with the audience!
Much appreciation to our graduate assistants, Ellie Bolton, Taylor McCartyand Erica Hill, for their many hours of planning and coordination of all involved in this summer event, and a huge thank you to all children and caregivers who attended the invasion! Hope that you had as much fun as we did!
Mark your calendars for Pirates Ahoy! 2023, which will be held on Saturday, July 8.
Stay connected to the Children’s Literature Centre events via www.frostburg.edu/clc or our Facebook page. See you at another of our events soon!
Sincerely,
The Children’s Literature Centre
