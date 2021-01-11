Deck the Meters fills city streets with holiday spirit
For the month of December, the streets of Frostburg were filled with the holiday spirit — from our beautiful lamppost wreaths and baskets to the amazing and creatively decorated meters throughout the city.
Every one of the 76 meters in town — on Main, Broadway, Water and Mechanic streets — were decorated by individuals, families or local businesses/organizations. Hundreds of people visited Frostburg for a walking tour of the meters — which gave people a chance to safely socially distance while enjoying some holiday fun.
A huge thank you to the Storybook Holiday Planning Committee (Sarah O’Neal, Bill Bingman, Barbara Ornstein, Michaela George, Ellie Bolton, Kameron Brooks, Brian Vought, Nick Costello, Kevin Grove, Fred Powell), city of Frostburg and Frostburg City Police for helping us make this contest a reality. With the month of December always offering free parking, it was a perfect match.
Many thanks to the Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, Chamber of Commerce for sharing their meter guidelines, and to those who donated materials for meters and/or cash and gift certificates for prizes: Mary Anne Lutz, Bill and Wendy Atkinson, Main Street Books, The Palace Theatre, city of Frostburg, Doug McKenzie, McFarland Candies, Lorenzo’s Frostburg Bakery, Madison Paige Boutique, Jayci Duncan, Anonymous, P.S. Hair Design, Toasted Goat, Princess Restaurant, Debbie Bolden, Karen Everly, Elma Layman, John O’Rorke and the Frostburg Sherwin Williams.
Special thanks to all of the talented meter decorators: Madison Paige Boutique, Hotel Gunter and Toasted Goat, Gianni’s Pizza, Frostburg State University Children’s Literature Centre, Amanda Morgan, FSU Foundation and FSU University Advancement, Breana Grove, St. Michael Catholic Church, Shelby Hutcheson, Kaitlin Greig Shirko, Colleen Jones Greig, God’s Ark of Safety, Nancy and David Hazen, Pam, Duane and Jeremy Bittner, Jamie Gera, Ms. East Coast World Universal, First Peoples Community Federal Credit Union, Extraordinary Hearts Foundation, Kelli Clark Family, Steele Shears Studio, J&R Contracting, Autumn Symons, Walbert Family, Blank Family, First English Baptist Church, American Legion, Joy Campbell, Theresa Whetzel, Spectrum Design, Emily Zumbrun, General Art Store, Mountain City Traditional Arts, Jack Frost Family, Pet Wants, FrostburgFirst, Mayor Bob Flanigan, Frostburg Police Department, Frostburg Community Library, Dawn Howell, Kid’s Korner, Frostburg Freeze, Cathy Nolan, Shockey Family, LG’s Pizzeria, Alyssa Werner, Theresa Glassbrenner, Moriah K Studio, Jenessa Sullivan, Frostburg Vision Center, Shoe’s Diesel, Trinity Assembly of God, Jennifer Slater Thomas, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Erin Cowan, Somerset Trust, Ella Valentine and Linda Lemmert, Potter’s Place, Dr. Gonzaga Family Health, P.S. Hair Design, McFarland Candies, Cauldron Vintage, Dickerson AME Church, The Bridge Program, Brandi Willison, Bond Home Center, Red Ridge Auto, Hillside Animal Hospital, Tiffani Pyles-Charland, Melody Kentrus, Lexi Metz and Ashleigh Bohn.
Thank you to our judges: Ron Kealy, Peggy Kealy, Gerry Snelson and Bob Stevenson for making the difficult decisions and to Mayor Bob Flanigan and J-R’s Custom Printing for the wonderful parking meter trophy, which was awarded to the grand prize winner.
Congratulations to the winning meters: Grand Prize: “The Skier” by The Walbert Family; Individual Category: “Holiday Barbie” by Shelby Hutcheson; Family Category: “Gnomes for the Holidays” by The Shockey Family; Business/Organization: “Dr. Nutcracker” by Gonzaga Family Health. Honorable Mention: “Yeti/Abominable Snowman” by Ella Valentine and Linda Lemmert.
When this project began, we hoped for 15 to 20 meters to be decorated for this first year. We have been absolutely amazed at the level of participation, incredible creativity and talent, generosity of donors as well as the numbers of visitors to see the meters. We truly believe that this idea took on a life of its own, creating a chance to get outside, laugh, wonder and catch the holiday spirit. This has truly been proof that — “Frostburg: It’s Just Cooler Here!”
Looking forward to next year’s meters.
Thank you,
Peggy Atksinon-Blair and Barbara Ornstein
“Frostburg Decks the Meters!” co-chairs
