Police receive generous support
On Saturday, May 14, members from all five of Garrett County’s law enforcement agencies (Oakland City, Maryland State Fire Marshals, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Maryland State Police) held the inaugural Garrett County Fish with a Cop event at the Accident Pond. Children were paired with police officers for the day’s event strengthening relationships between police and the community. The day consisted of officers picking up the selected children, providing rides to the event, fishing, food, games and gifts before returning them home.
We would like to thank the following organizations for their commitment and generosity in getting this great event started and the building process to make this an annual event. The event would not have been possible without their assistance. Garrett County Department of Social Services, Garrett County Schools, town of Accident, Zion Lutheran Church (Accident), Maryland Department of Natural Resources — Fisheries, Nicklow’s Wholesale Tackle, Willow Spring Wholesale Bait, Deep Creek Shop and Save, Arrowhead Market, RM/June Bugs Party Rentals, American Rent All, Bruce Opel, Bass Pro Shop (Morgantown, West Virginia), Tees Me T’s, Savage Design, Trophies Unlimited and all of the individual officers and other volunteers.
Duty officer
Maryland State Police
McHenry Barrack
