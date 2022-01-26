A group hug for those supporting Abbey Bloom
When word spread in early September that Allegany High School and Hood College graduate Abbey Lynn Bloom had been paralyzed in a swimming pool accident, the quick outpouring of community support overwhelmed us. We were humbled and inspired by the generosity of individuals and businesses who joined together to help Abbey recover from her injuries and adapt to a new life of quadriplegia. Please forgive us if we neglected to name you. The following is a partial list.
An enormous community has surfaced and embraced Abbey. Hundreds donated money to help defray costs of in-home care, adaptive and assistive equipment, medical and transportation expenses. Many attended the Oct. 1 benefit concert hosted by Locust Post Brewery, served by Lost Mountain BBQ and Locust Post Brewery, and entertained by Cadillac Cowboys.
Additional sponsors included: 1812 Brewery, 1828 Trail Inn B&B, Advance Auto LaVale, Baltimore Street Grill, Bob Evans, Buddy Lou’s Restaurant, CDH Construction, Charis Winery, Chick-fil-A Lavale, City Lights, Comfort Inn Lavale, Corner Tavern, Country Roads Primitive, Culinaire Café, Christina Collins-Smith, Cumberland Country Club Pro Shop, Cumberland Trail Connection, Curtis’ Weiners, Deep Creek Marina, Dimensions Salon, Elements Wellness, European Desserts & More, Fratelli’s Restaurant, Golden Star Country Club Mall Theaters, Hampton Inn Frostburg, Dr. Mike Harpold, Henny’s Bar & Grill, Sheila Houdersheldt Memorial Ride, Landis Office Center, LewLew Belle Boutique, Lowe’s, M&M Welding, Trooper CW Miller, Mountain Massage, Oak Barrel Café, Puccini Restaurant, Qashqai Gallery, Rehab 1st, Ristorante Ottaviani, Rocky Gap Golf Course, Rusted Rootz Salon, Sanctuary Studios, Smart Choice PC, Smiley’s Fun Zone, Tarrah Dawn, Toasted Goat Winery and Town Hill B&B.
Special love goes out to Randy Ruhl, Tony and Denise Cornwell, Bob Mayhew, Kathy Livingston, Tim McCleaf, Heck-Myers LLC, Elvis and Barb Ensor, Chase Hare, Connor Mooney, Molly Offstein and Laura Byrnes. Their contributions have been heartbreakingly generous.
Our community of spinal cord injury victims and advocates, within sight, but often overlooked, has helped immensely. John Michaels (Resources for Independent Living) has “had the family’s back” since first contact. Amy Schillingburg and Dennis Crowe have passed along “outgrown” equipment. Kathy Riggs and Randy Hillegas have freely shared firsthand experiences.
Abbey’s friends and friends of friends expressed their love by donating design and construction skills, labor, money and materials to convert a rough “as is” house into a warm ADA-accessible home in only four weeks! May God bless Kim and Russ Blank, Brian Bloom, Debbie and Ron Boyd, Capital City Flooring, Tom and Carolyn Castle, Rhonda and Charlie Crebbs, Chris, Kathy and Tyler Condon, Cunningham Mechanical, Matt DeCarlo, Lee Dent, Luke Dent, Doug Diehl, FPS Electrical Supply, January and Josh Gray, Hajoca, Chase Hare, Carol and Barry Jackson, Balthazar Jaramillo, Earl Johnson, Jolly Roger Liquors, Nathan Kennel, Shane Knoppschneider, Lavale Sanitary Commission, Jonas Myers, Nature’s Granite, Progressive Physical Therapy, R&B Caseworks, Dan and Natalie Records, Jeremiah Reicher, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant, Jeff Schaeffer, Troy Shirey, Brent Shoemaker, Tips & Toes Too, Shawn Tuma, Bruce VanWagner and Kim Wormack.
With long enough arms, we’d hug the entire group at once. Thank you.
