Summers keeps station tip top
At a time when there is a concerted effort by many to beautify public gathering places, a special thank you goes to Jeffrey Summers, who goes above and beyond to make Cumberland’s Amtrak Station a jewel in the crown of small stations across the state of Maryland, if not the entire United States.
Let’s Beautify Cumberland! volunteers recently added to its flag project by installing 14 new American flags on the station concourse just behind our U.S. Post Office. The platform, walkway, parking areas and the station lobby were impeccably clean and show the work ethic and pride that Mr. Summers puts into his work.
Thank you, Jeffrey Summers, for making the Cumberland Amtrak Station such a welcoming and pristine venue in our city. Your efforts and pride do not go unnoticed and are truly appreciated.
Ginny Decker
Ed Mullaney
Co-chairs
Let’s Beautify Cumberland!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.