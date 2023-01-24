Support keeps the church doors open
On behalf of Friends of St. Patrick Church Mount Savage Inc., we would like to express our appreciation for all of the community support we received with each of our fundraisers and for the donations we received throughout the year. With your support we were able to keep up with the financial and maintenance upkeep of the church, rectory and associated grounds.
We would particularly like to express our gratitude for the support we received during our recent shoe drive fundraiser. We had collection boxes at Korner Kut’s Hair Salon, Creative Trends, Frostburg Senior Center and also the Frostburg American Legion. Signage was placed in the Mount Savage and Corriganville post offices, Sheetz in LaVale, Mario’s Restaurant in Frostburg, YMCA, Potomac Federal Credit Union and the Maryland State Police Barrack C, LaVale. We are grateful to those who allowed us to use their space to solicit shoe donations.
Shoes were donated from Mount Savage, Frostburg, Midlothian, Lonaconing, Cumberland, LaVale and also from Garrett County. Donations came in from as far as Baltimore, Parkersburg, West Virginia and New Jersey. All are greatly appreciated and because of your support, we were able to meet our goal of 2,500 pairs of donated, gently worn, used and new shoes.
The hard tack candy fundraiser was a success and the board would like to thank the Mount Savage Fire Department for allowing us to use the fire hall to make the candy. And we would like to thank those who helped to make and sell the candy: Patti Hensel, Ruth Booth, Denise Burkett, Gary Martin, Jeannie Emerick, Mary Susan Norris, Helen Dom, Mary Anne Simpson and Kline’s Restaurant.
We would also like to take this opportunity to thank the very talented musicians in our area who performed at our annual Christmas concert. Special thanks going to the Mount Savage United Methodist Church Praise Team, Mike Whitehead, Ken Nolan, the Witmer Sisters (Morgan, Claire and Rachel), Bailey Llewellyn and Braelyn Wilhelm and Kate Tummino. It was a spirit-filled, awesome time. Also, thank you to everyone who helped to decorate the church prior to the concert: Dale Clark, Chris and Caleb Carney, Denny Blank and Mike Norris and Mark Troutman.
Please follow us on our Facebook page, Friends of St. Patrick Church, Mt. Savage, MD for upcoming events and fundraisers.
Once again, we want to send a sincere thank you to all who helped us in these endeavors.
Friends of St. Patrick Church Mount Savage Inc.
Board members
Brenda Mathews
Carrie Witt
Cathy Blank
Cindy Troutman
June Ann Martin
Rebecca Watkins
George Watkins
