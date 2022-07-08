Library system relies on support
On behalf of the staff and trustees of the Allegany County Library System, I wanted to write to say a big thank you to everyone in our community for your support. Your phone calls, letters and postcards made all the difference in our ability to maintain and restore library hours across Allegany County.
Starting July 5, we will be offering evening hours on Mondays and Tuesdays at all our libraries. Also that week, we will be able to add Friday hours at our South Cumberland and Frostburg libraries.
I also want to thank our county commissioners for their support and investment in the communities we serve with their allocation to library funds. County funding is critical to our ability to carry out the many events and services our community relies on. Their support allows us to continue to give the joy of a story hour with their children, getting a book, a free movie night with the family or the chance to borrow a Chromebook computer to apply for college or work.
The library system is proud to be recognized for the work we do and we will continue to strive to make a positive difference in our communities.
While library staff continue to get the LaVale Library ready to reopen on Sept. 24, I invite you to one of our many summer reading events and programs so we can thank you in person and share the joy of our community. We believe that communities that invest in libraries will be well-prepared for whatever the next chapter brings, and we are excited to explore those opportunities with you. Thank you!
John Taube
Executive director
Allegany County Library System
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.