ACT 1st donation helps first responder recruitment
On Saturday, Aug. 28, the ACT 1st Federal Credit Union hosted a golf tournament at the Rocky Gap Golf Course to benefit the association’s recruitment, retention and fire prevention programs. On behalf of the association, I personally want to thank ACT 1st Federal Credit Union for generously picking our membership to be the recipient of proceeds from this year’s golf tournament. The total donation that was received was $6,172.10.
We are incredibly excited to announce that because of the funds donated to our organization, we have been able to start a very overdue recruitment and retention program for both Allegany and Garrett counties’ volunteer fire and EMS organizations. With that being said, we have moved rather quickly by teaming up with First Arriving, a marketing solution company that excels in fire and EMS recruitment and media relations. They will be in charge of creating a website geared specifically for our region’s association and recruitment efforts.
Along with that, we are in the process of purchasing and designing marketing materials that can be distributed at local events. We are also very excited to begin filming short videos with our local heroes that will be used for recruitment and retention efforts. Other efforts are underway at the state level with the Maryland State Firemen’s Association’s new full-time recruitment and retention coordinator and the regional coordinator that we can partner with to help with recent recruitment efforts.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, administrative member or EMS member, please reach out to your local volunteer department. For more information or questions about our recruitment and retention efforts, please reach out to me or vice president/PIO for the AGCVFRA at jonathan.m.dayton@gmail.com.
Respectfully,
Austin Christner
President
Allegany Garrett Counties Volunteer Fire Rescue Association
