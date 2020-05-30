Area doctors lauded for their good care
An unusual medical and physical experience this morning caused me to render this “letter of appreciation.”
My mother, Lossie Dale Flanagan, many, many times, said, “Give me flowers while I am living, cause I can’t smell them when I’m gone,” which that saying has been a very ingredient of my life.
First, I want to thank God, through my savior, Jesus Christ, has given me a very meaningful and fulfilling life.
After cutting and raking my yard the last two days, I apparently had a case of vertigo, partly due to not wearing a mask, which we all should be relating to, in this crisis.
I called my medical doctor’s office and they set a conference call with Dr. Khanna at 12:30 p.m., which was very informative and and comforting. Then I proceeded to call LaVale Pharmacy and had a one on one with John Stanley, owner and pharmacist.
After discussing so proficiently the medical aspects of vertigo, I asked him about his life’s career. Then he proceeded to tell me how challenging and grueling medical school is, that I had a new and concerned position about the medical field practitioners, not that I had not really appreciated those who cared for me over the years.
So, I thank Dr. Barrera for my mid-life care, Dr. Khanna a watchful eye since then and his caring staff, Dr. Saheta (retired), Dr. Singh and Denise, Dr. Nelson, Dr. Allaway, Dr. John Stansbury, Dr. John Robinson (deceased), Dr. Tompkins, not to mention many doctors who cared for me in the younger years and friends like Dr. Chisholm, Dr. Janjua and Terry Harvey, CRNP.
Please forgive me if I have forgotten any others and those in the optical field.
I have to stop here for many others, pastors and friends, as this can get very melancholy. I cannot forget the very proficient, friendly and enjoyable employees.
To these and all the very personal friends and employees that helped me and cared for me at UPMC, including the telephone operators, for the past 10 years, I thank you and appreciate you all!
God bless and keep you in perfect peace!
Jimmie D. Flanagan
LaVale
