Police had help providing presents
We would like to thank the following businesses for their contributions to the annual 2020 Police Providing Presents event:
American Legion Riders of Proctor Kildow, Beechwood Coal, Bethel United Methodist Church, Broadwater Trucking, C. Palmer Die Casting Inc., Deer Park Sportsmen’s Club Inc., First United Bank & Trust, Fisher-Hoilman J.R.T., Garrett Automotive, Grantsville Equipment Co., Hardwood Interiors Inc., Hoyes United Methodist Church, Mountain Top Cruisers, Ritchie Trucking & Excavating, Total Biz Fulfillment Inc., town of Oakland and Walmart.
Also, we would like to thank all of the individuals who made donations towards the program. Due to the COVID pandemic, just like everything else, the response time has been delayed. We apologize for the delay, but your support is appreciated in making this annual program successful.
Donations can be accepted anytime for the 2021 Police Providing Presents event. All donations can be mailed or placed in the dropbox located at the Department of Social Services. Attn: Finance Office, 12578 Garrett Highway, Oakland, MD 21550. All checks and money orders need to be made out to GCDSS and note in the comments, “Police Providing Presents.” For checks/money orders left in the dropbox, they will need to be in a separate envelope stating “Police Providing Presents.”
Duty Officer
Maryland State Police
McHenry Barrack
Volunteers care for children in need
Despite a global pandemic, residents throughout the West Virginia Panhandle Area Team shared the true meaning of Christmas with children in need this past holiday season.
At curbside drop-off locations for the Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child, generosity of donors across the U.S. resulted in more than 7.8 million shoebox gifts collected in 2020. Combined with those collected from partnering countries in 2020, the ministry is now sending more than 8.9 million shoebox gifts to children worldwide.
Through shoeboxes — packed with fun toys, school supplies and hygiene items — volunteers brought joy to children in need around the world. Each gift-filled shoebox is a tangible expression of God’s love, and it is often the first gift these children have ever received. Through the continued generosity of donors since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 186 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.
Shoebox packers shop for shoebox gift deals year round and many serve at a deeper level. Information about ways area participants can get involved year round can also be found at samaritanspurse.org/occ or by calling 937-374-0761.
Although local drop‑off locations for gifts are closed, anyone can still be a part of this life-changing project by conveniently packing a shoebox gift online in just a few simple clicks at samaritanspurse.org/buildonline.
These simple gifts, packed with love, send a message to children worldwide that they are loved and not forgotten.
Dana Williams
Media relations manager
Operation Christmas Child
