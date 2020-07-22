Eagles aids Alzheimer’s cause
The Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary of Cresaptown held an event at the Aerie Home on McMullen Highway to promote the awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and raise funds to support this worthy cause. The day included a chicken dinner, bake sale and vendor show. Live entertainment was provided by Chelsea & Friends. (Please note this event was held prior to the current health restrictions.)
Thanks to the generosity of family, friends and members who attended, we raised a gift of $3,500. This amount was presented to the Allegany and Garrett County Alzheimer Association of Greater Maryland and will be used locally to meet the needs of those affected by this disease.
Many community businesses were generous in providing prizes and needed items for our use in presenting the day’s program. They were Around the Back, Cumberland Chick-fil-A, Flying Eagle Discount, Holiday Hair in Country Club Mall, M&M Bakery, The Oil Works, R&D Pools and Simply Cakes.
Personal donations were received from Fran Castle, Bonnie Lewis, Maryon Phillips, Judy Ramsey and Susan Shore.
Homemade baked goods were provided by Cindy Arbogast, Sandy Baier, Cathy Cecil, Tammi Chucci, Aimee Cook, Kathy Hare, Donna Hook, Pam Guthrie, Kathie Jones, Shirley Kane, Bonnie Lewis, Sharon O’Neal and Brenda Snyder.
Our thanks to the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Cresaptown for the use of the facilities of the Aerie Home. Thank you, Aerie members Jim Portmess and Fred Pfeiffer and any fellow members who volunteered their help.
The success of the day was due to the cooperation of the many volunteers who gave of their time for the all-day event. They were Cindy Arbogast, Sandy Baier, Dora Jean Buchanan, Cathy Cecil, Vickie Chisholm, Aimee Cook, Kim Glenn, Pam Guthrie, Kathy Hare, Carolyn Helmstetter, Donna Hook, Kathie Jones, Tanya Kessell, Shirley Kane, Bonnie Lewis, Sandy Lee Llewellyn, Evelyn Loar, Kim Lowendick, Cathy McKenzie, Helen Pfeiffer, Sissy Powers, Beverly Warnick and Marianna Woolard. Thanks to all volunteers who pitched in when asked.
My personal thanks to everyone who contributed in any way to making this wonderful monetary gift to an association that will help so many families who are affected by this debilitating disease. You are all a part of practicing the motto of the Eagles — “People Helping People.”
Debbie M. Powell, chairwoman
Auxiliary Alzheimer’s Charity
