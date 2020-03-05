Burns Supper brings in record donations
On behalf of the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, we would like to thank the many folks and businesses that made a miraculous difference in our Robert Burns Supper campaign contribution this year. According to Jamey Hill, SGIG representative, the high degrees of Freemasonry (Scottish Rite) held their 13th annual supper theater in celebration of their RiteCare Speech and Language Disorders Clinic at The Children’s League. Display advertising was sold over a six-month period to formulate a program booklet distributed at the Burns Supper theater and online website to the 140 attendees and 775 members, respectively. Hill further reported that “what the public does not know is, that we of the Scottish Rite are the financial vehicle that drives and creates the circumstances to which charitable giving is delivered. We drive the machine that creates the events your charitable contributions make it a fun ride.”
This year was a banner year. Local historian Al Feldstein led the oration with what could only be described as a catbird version of the immortal memory of Robert Burns. His wit and charm did not fail to amuse his audience. Feldstein wove in some interesting facts about local businessmen who unbeknownst to the public were also Freemasons who influenced Cumberland’s prosperity and ushered in workers rights, including child labor laws and women’s rights to equal pay/respect in the late 19th and 20th centuries during the community’s glory days.
Chairman Sam Lane reported a record-breaking donation of $15,000 was delivered to the executive director of The Children’s League, Cathy Growden, from the generous proceeds of the Burns Supper, with a matching challenge grant issued by the former president of The Children’s League, John Balch of PharmaCare, to the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry for an additional $5,000. Chairman Lane responded to the challenge to make the total presented to The Children’s League an unprecedented $20,000. All totaled, including the matching challenge from PharmaCare’s Balch, The Children’s League was pledged a grand total of $25,000 for the evening’s event.
Perhaps the most important observation of the supper theater came from an out of town guest, the sovereign grand inspector and deputy grand master of Masons In Maryland, the illustrious Sir Marlin L. Mills, made a special point to remind those in attendance to “support the businesses and associates in this booklet that have supported you.” Chairman Lane closed the evening by acknowledging the many patrons that made the donation possible.
For information on how to become involved with the Freemasons and its Speech and Language Disorders Clinic at The Children’s League, call the field representative, Jamey Hill, 240-362-2705.
Jamey Hill
Scottish Rite of
Freemasonry
