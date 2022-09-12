KEYSER, W.Va. — West Virginia University Potomac State College and the Center for Excellence in STEM Education have been awarded $749,996 from the National Science Foundation to build a stronger pipeline of rural, low-income biology students at WVU.
The Pathways to Academic Student Success for biology majors aims to recruit and retain West Virginia students into PSC’s two-year biology program as well as help student transfer to the Morgantown campus’ four-year biology program if desired.
Principal investigator and PSC associate professor of STEM Sheri Chisholm said that up to 70 scholarships will be awarded to eligible high school students to join the PASS project over a six-year period. Each scholarship will total approximately $6,400 per year.
“Our hope is that these scholarships, coupled with this program’s tailored instruction and advising support, will incentivize talented high school students from rural communities who may not have considered attending college to reconsider and enroll in our biology program,” Chisholm said.
Students will take a special biology-focused freshman orientation class and will be assigned a biology faculty member as their adviser and mentor. Students will attend seminars and speaking engagements, explore career options, engage in research, attend tutoring sessions and participate in coordinated services with other departments. Assistance will be offered to transfer to any four-year biology bachelor’s program.
An advisory board of WVU science, technology, engineering and math leaders and faculty will review PASS project data and strategize ways to help rural, low-income students successfully complete two- and four-year biology programs and pursue careers in STEM disciplines.
“The lessons learned from the PASS project will help inform us on what attracts students to STEM careers, how we can better prepare them to stay in their STEM-related field of study through curriculum, student success services and personalized support, as well as how to help transfer students succeed in their programs,” Director of WVU’s Center for Excellence in STEM Education Gay Stewart said.
Stewart said that the data collected could extend beyond WVU, laying the foundation for transforming student success in STEM at a range of higher education institutions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.