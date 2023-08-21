OAKLAND — The Oakland B&O Museum will hold bus trips to Elkins on Sept. 16 and 23 and Oct. 7 on the Garrett Transit buses to ride the Tygart Flyer Scenic Train to the High Falls of Cheat River. Call 304-677-8951 to make reservations. The cost includes parlor car seating with lunch and wine or an option without wine.
On Sept. 7 at 7 p.m., Lars Burns of Phillippi, West Virginia, and John Smith of Durbin, West Virginia, will give a talk at the museum about Sen. Henry Gassaway Davis. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Davis started the Central West Virginia and Pennsylvania Railroad in the Highlands of West Virginia in the late 1800s. He collaborated with John Work Garrett to get timber, coal and coke to the B&O in Piedmont. He also had his summer home in Deer Park near Garrett’s summer home. Davis suggested to Garrett to build hotels in Garrett County. For more information, call 301-616-0661.
