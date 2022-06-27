Oakland fireworks tribute to Proudfoot
OAKLAND — The town of Oakland will celebrate Independence Day on July 3 at Broadford Park with a fireworks display.
The event is put on by a small number of volunteers with the support of the Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, Southern Garrett Rescue Squad and the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
This year, the fireworks team will be without one of its leaders and longtime mentors. Milton Proudfoot, who coordinated the efforts for over 50 years, died April 1.
Oakland’s Independence Day fireworks celebration was embraced by the Proudfoot family many years ago. Bob and Alice Proudfoot, in coordination with many of Oakland’s business owners and community leaders, joined at the Proudfoot family property to put on an annual fireworks show for the town.
Milton Proudfoot became a Maryland licensed fireworks shooter and carried on his family’s annual tradition at Broadford Park for the public to enjoy each year.
As a tribute to Proudfoot’s many years of community service, the first fireworks shell fired each year will be from a mortar tube in his memory.
After the first shell is fired, there will be a moment of silence in tribute to those who serve and have served to protect the country’s independence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.