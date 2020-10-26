OAKLAND — The Oakland mayor and Town Council have scheduled trick-or-treating within the town limits Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The officials strongly encourage that precautions should be taken based on recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Garrett County Health Department.
Residents who plan to distribute treats should leave an outdoor light on indicating they are accepting treaters. They should sanitize commonly touched areas — like doorbells and doorknobs. Another suggestion is to set up a table outside to distribute candy as visitors walk by and not use a big bowl. If a large bowl is used, it should be sanitized.
Parents are encouraged to walk with their children, maintain family groups only, not congregate and to practice social distancing. They should bring hand sanitizer and wear a face covering.
The Oakland Little Yough Family Flicks Drive-in theater will present the spooky classic movie “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the Oakland Town Parking Lot, weather permitting. The showing is sponsored by Glamour Ray Apparel and Patterson Boat Co. Children 12 and under are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and the sponsors will have treats available. Admission is free, but space is limited. Any questions, contact Nicole McCullough at mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
