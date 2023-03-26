OAKLAND — The Greater Oakland Business Association and the mayor and Town Council of Oakland, in partnership with Proctor Kildow American Legion Post 71, the Garrett County Republican Women’s Club and Deer Park Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10077 have developed a new veteran banner program called Oakland Honors to recognize current and former United States military members.
Families can honor a family member who served in the Armed Forces by buying a banner. The banner will have a photo of the veteran with other information such as the branch and years in which the veteran served.
Oakland Business Coordinator Nicole McCullough said the idea for the banners came about recently, when Pat Franc, a member of the GOBA board of directors, had seen similar displays in other towns.
“Pat had seen them in other communities and he thought it would be a worthwhile project here for the town of Oakland,” McCullough said.
The street department will place the banners on utility poles to be displayed on Oak and Third streets. The banners are double-sided and measure 24 by 48 inches. They will be displayed from Memorial Day through Veterans Day.
Applications are on a first-come, first-served basis. To access the banner application, visit oaklandmd.com/vetbanner or contact McCullough at 301-334-2691 or mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
