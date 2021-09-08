OAKLAND — Oakland Mayor Jay Moyer has issued a challenge to residents and the community to participate in the Tucker Community Foundation’s “Run For It” virtual 5K run or 2K walk as a member of Oakland’s Clean and Green Team.
Oakland Clean and Green is one of several teams formed in 2016 to assist with revitalization projects and this is the third year they are participating in the event as a fundraising opportunity.
The race is an annual event and cash awards are given out to nonprofit organizations in Garrett, Preston and several other counties.
In past years, the Clean and Green team was awarded prize money that was applied to the purchase of flowers for the planters located throughout Oakland and to help refresh the landscaping and maintain the Oakland Dog Park.
Moyer is challenging area residents to participate in the race to promote a healthy, active lifestyle while providing support to positive community programs.
For the safety of the teams, racers, walkers and staff, this year’s race is a virtual event.
The race date is Sept. 25 participants can walk, run or bike anytime, anywhere. Moyer and members of the Clean and Green Team invite walkers or runners to join them Sept. 25 at the Oakland Town parking lot at 8 a.m. to complete the 5K or 2K walk/run.
For “Run For It” details, visit tuckerfoundation.net/run. Registration can be done online or paper race applications can be picked up at Oakland City Hall. The team should be identified as “Oakland Heritage Community Foundation, Green Team.” Applications and race fees are due by Sept. 19. Donations can be designated with the team name.
Any questions regarding the event can be directed to Nicole McCullough at Oakland City Hall, 301-334-2691 or mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
