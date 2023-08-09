OAKLAND — Club 21550 is sponsoring Oakland’s National Night Out at the Oakland Train Station on Aug. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
The event is designed to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Officers from the Oakland Police Department, Garrett County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police will participate.
Carnival-type games, free food, tours of fire and rescue vehicles and live music will be part of the event.
“We are so glad to be able to host National Night Out again this year,” said Club 21550 member Heather Berg. “We are very grateful for the financial support from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 99, Oakland Elks Lodge 2481 and a mini grant from the health department.”
Additional participants include town of Oakland, Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, Maryland Coalition of Families, Kona Ice, Loud Dog Entertainment and Beth Ashby. To participate or for more information about the event, contact Berg at 301-334-7730.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.