OAKLAND — The Maryland State Highway Administration has completed $1.5 million in pedestrian and drainage improvements ahead of schedule in Garrett County.
The project to replace the Wilson Run culvert, located at the U.S. Route 219 and East Center Street intersection in downtown Oakland, includes new sidewalks, paving and pavement markings. It was originally scheduled to be completed in November.
“Our partnership with other state agencies and cooperation from the weather allowed us to finish this project earlier than expected,” said SHA Administrator Tim Smith.
Prior to the work being completed, pedestrians had to walk in the street to get around the culvert, which provides drainage for the roadway.
“We are so pleased that MDOT SHA has completed this project,” said Oakland Mayor Jay Moyer. “It has not only improved the look of that area but enhanced the safety for pedestrians as well as motorists. The quality of the workmanship done on this job by Carl Belt Inc. is outstanding and will last long into the future. We would like to thank all who were involved.”
