OAKLAND — Volunteer members of Oakland’s Clean and Green Team have been busy finishing up projects for the summer season.
Last month, members relocated the Bottle Cap Mosaic from the Pocket Park to the railing at The Vagabond Taproom so that it is more visible for visitors to read.
The team raised money at last year’s Tucker County “Run for It” event and purchased mulch for the flower beds at the Oakland Dog Park and flowers to fill the planters around town. A pollination garden is in progress on Alder Street.
“Our team is very small but dedicated to help make Oakland more beautiful. When we are out working on projects, people always stop and thank us,” said Lisa Baker, team chair.
Clean and Green is one of several revitalization teams formed in 2016. To sign up on a team, contact Nicole McCullough at mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
