OAKLAND — The town of Oakland is planning an alternative to the usual celebration of the Autumn Glory Festival this year — an event spread out over downtown Oakland at various times.
On Oct. 10 from noon to 6 p.m., guests are invited to experience live music, shopping, nonprofit food vendors and local groups providing entertainment. Some of the local favorites will be Rotary fries, Cindy’s Fund, The Steve Smith Band, Boundless Energy from Brenda’s Body Shop, the Pleasant View Baptist Puppets, The Terah Crawford Band and turkey dinners by the Order of the Eastern Star.
“We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to provide that nostalgic Autumn Glory feel while giving everyone a time to enjoy the beauty in Oakland’s great small town,” said Nicole McCullough, Oakland business coordinator.
The Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle and Mandolin Championships have moved to a virtual showcase. Artists and musicians have been invited to submit videos of their performances that will be released on the Maryland State Banjo, Fiddle, and Mandolin Championships Facebook event page and on the town of Oakland’s website, www.oaklandmd.com.
“Oakland officials are looking forward to offering this opportunity to provide a venue for everyone to come to beautiful downtown Oakland to show support of local businesses, nonprofits and performers,” said Mayor Jay Moyer.
For a schedule of events, visit the town of Oakland’s Facebook page or https://oaklandmd.com/autumn-glory-festival.html or call City Hall at 301-334-2691.
