OAKLAND — The town of Oakland and Garrett Regional Medical Center are teaming up to make the tree at the B&O Museum more beautiful than ever despite having to cancel the annual tree lighting due to coronavirus safety concerns.
“The town of Oakland is fortunate to have Garrett Regional Medical Center willing to graciously sponsor the purchase of over 2,000 new lights to adorn the tree so that its beauty can be enjoyed the entire holiday season,” Mayor Jay Moyer said.
The annual Soup and Santa event has been replaced by drive-thrus at the Front Page Stage with Santa on Dec. 5, 12 and 19 from noon to 2 p.m. Oakland Police and volunteers will line up vehicles in M&T Bank’s parking lot for children to stay safely in their vehicles to see Santa, who will communicate using a PA system. Treat bags will be available as the children tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
The 42nd annual House of Hope Food/Bucks for Food Drive will be held Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to noon on Second Street. Food and monetary donations will be deposited in buckets of hope carried to the vehicle by masked volunteers. Donations can be mailed to House of Hope, P.O. Box 24, Oakland, MD 21550.
The “Snap an Elfie” campaign is scheduled from Dec. 5-19. Businesses display an elf for customers to take an “elfie” with and post their purchase to Facebook by checking into the business. They are then entered into a drawing for a prize to be chosen by that business.
Oakland is also sponsoring Letters to Santa with a mailbox located at the Gazebo off Second Street. Random letters will be drawn for reading aloud over WKHJ radio and Santa may even send a response.
“This year has been difficult on all of us, but especially for many of our small local businesses. Support the businesses that support our community,” Moyer said.
Questions can be directed to Nicole McCullough at Oakland City Hall, 301-334-2691 or mainstreetgoba@gmail.com.
