CUMBERLAND — Gov. Larry Hogan issued a proclamation marking October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, presented by Executive Director Glenn Fueston of the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to the Governor’s Family Violence Council.
The first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was held in 1987, the same year that the first national toll-free domestic violence hotline was created. According to the latest Maryland’s Uniform Crime Report data, there were an average of 30,785 domestic violence-related crimes each year and 57 domestic violence-related homicides in Maryland between 2013 and 2018.
“Our administration is committed to protecting, supporting and honoring survivors of domestic violence and those who have lost their lives to this horrible crime,” said Hogan. “We will continue to support programs, organizations and legislation that help secure the safety of victims while also holding abusers accountable to make Maryland safer for all.”
Hogan has supported numerous programs and legislation that support victims of domestic and sexual violence, including the Rape Survivor — Family Protection Act, the Maryland “Safe-at-Home” Address Confidentiality Program and the Victims of Crime Assistance Grant Program. Since 2015, the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has allocated $140 million to organizations working with victims of domestic violence. This has led to increased safety for nearly 98,000 victims, while 84,000 people affected by domestic violence reported increased self-sufficiency as a result of services received through domestic violence organizations during that same time period.
“We value the strong partnerships we have with organizations that work to end domestic violence and address its impact,” said Fueston.
