CUMBERLAND — Playwright Penny Knobel-Besa is premiering her latest musical, “Almost Heaven,” at the Cumberland Theatre. Performances are March 31, April 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and April 3 at 2 p.m. The matinee will be a benefit for the theater.
Also premiering is the original musical score by Thomas Cadenazzi, a composer from Como Lake, Italy, now teaching at Frostburg State University. He composes orchestral and symphonic music as well as contemporary piano music, has four studio albums and has had various live concerts throughout Italy.
A Flintstone resident, Knobel-Besa is an award-winning photographer and her art will be featured in the Bev Walker Gallery at the theater during the productions.
During a prior exhibition at the Saville Gallery in November 2019, she met Cadenazzi and that led to them collaborating to add his music to her play until COVID-19 stopped production in March 2020.
“In the past I did a musical off-Broadway in New York working with two musicians, which resulted in a successful production picked up for development as a motion picture. While I wrote seven of those songs, I don’t write music and I’m always looking for someone who does.” Knobel-Besa said. “Once I heard his music, I thought besides underscoring scenes we would feature a few dance numbers so the audience could hear more of his unique music. So, choreographer Haley Wilt, a Pittsburgh-based dance teacher and performer with a Bachelor of Arts in dance, joined the production team in September 2021, but once again the virus stopped a planned performance reading at the Allegany Arts Council in October. Now at long last the play will reach the stage.”
The play is set in a worn-out gas station under a beat-up billboard barely reading “Almost Heaven West Virginia” where a young woman from Kentucky stops at twilight, getting hired as Sam is getting fired (again).
The young woman Samantha is also known as Sam, which causes some comic relief for a play that builds toward more serious occurrences. While the two Sams have sparks flying, he manages to hit it off with her 8-year-old son, Danny, who has Asperger’s syndrome, which causes some problems with his picking up a rifle.
The role of the he-Sam is played by Alexander Grabenstein, who was raised in Fort Ashby, West Virginia, and is attending Shepherd University. His performing arts training was in Eurythmy Theatre and he also performed in the Christmastime Oberufer “Shepherd’s Play.”
Taking the role of the she-Sam is dancer Laurel Plitnik, who is a junior at FSU, part of the Chamber Singers, a member of Potomac State Concert Band and teaches ballet at Morgantown Dance Studio. She is the choreographer for the Mountain Ridge Show Choir and has appeared in “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at FSU, “The Little Mermaid” at Potomac State College and “The Importance of Being Earnest” at The Embassy.
Knobel-Besa said her biggest worry was finding an 8-year-old boy for the role of Danny until Max Odone, a third grader at Bishop Walsh School, showed up for auditions, having memorized a monologue saying he missed theater. Knobel-Besa soon drafted Max’s mother, Erica Fabrizio, an art teacher at Bishop Walsh to join the cast in an ensemble role, Julie, and his older brother, Oliver Odone, will be back stage acting as crew.
Ron Growden was the first person cast and has perfected his role as Ben, owner of the gas station, Knobel-Besa said. His wife, Desiree Growden, will be appearing as Mary Patricia McHenry, an avid angler.
Robert Godfrey, who has appeared in many theatrical productions both in Allegany County and his native West Virginia, will take the role of a regular customer at the station, an overly enthusiastic fisherman who instantly falls for the new she-Sam clerk.
A mechanic, Mike, is played by Andrew Birk Ellifritz, who has appeared in dozens of productions and returns to stage after a 20-year hiatus.
Garrett Webb, who plays the role of Tom, the she-Sam’s brother, is a self-taught vocalist who has taken an interest in solo a capella arrangements. He appeared on stage at the Embassy Theatre in the most recent rendition of “Camelot.”
Rod Horning will take the role of the Pizza Guy, Jimmy, and is stage manager assisted by props manager Ellen Coffey.
The set and light design are by Rhett Wolford. The billboard sign “Almost Heaven” was created by local artist Ed Coffey.
Tickets can be purchased at the Book Centre or Main Street Books in Frostburg or call 301-478-2735. For more information, contact pkbphotos42@gmail.com.
