BEDFORD, Pa. — The Off Pitt Street Theater Company, 110 W. Pitt St., has planned several events, including a family Christmas play, and a Bedford arts group is organizing an exhibit.
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” written by Dawn Ziviello and adapted from the poem by Dylan Thomas, will be staged Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m.
Admission is donation only. Reservations and online donations can be made at www.offpittstreet.com. Masks are required without exception. For more information, call or text 814-310-1987.
The Bedford Arts Cooperative is accepting 2D and 3D artwork for a new exhibit titled “GRACE,” with a Dec. 5 opening. The show will be both in-person and online in a new, virtual gallery. Registration is online, email or via postal mail. There is a fee to register.
Drop off dates/times will be during the week of Nov. 22. There will be a cash prize for the “peoples’ choice” award. All work must be installation ready. The exhibition theme should be reflected in all submissions.
An artists’ reception, free and open to the public, is planned for Nov. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. The show will be on display through December and January and during the family Christmas play. To register artwork, visit www.OffPittStreet.com/BAC.
Oct. 23 and 24 at 7 p.m., Off Pitt Street Theater Company will offer the third installment of the “Fall Fright Nights” series with two thrillers: “Carmilla,” by Sheridan Le Fanu and “The Scarlet Plague,” by Jack London. Admission is donation only.
Live performance radio shows feature costumes, lights, and Foley sound engineering. Attendance is limited in accordance with COVID-19 protocols, and masks worn correctly are required without exception for the safety of audience members and the cast.
Also scheduled are “Revolting Fairy Tales” by Roald Dahl, featuring OPS Kids, on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended but not required.
