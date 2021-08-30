CUMBERLAND — Officers from Cumberland Police and Maryland State Police were among 25 graduates of the University of Maryland’s DUI Institute, a rigorous 40-hour program that develops leaders in the enforcement of alcohol-impaired driving laws.
“We thank our DUI Institute graduates for their leadership and dedication, working every day to remove impaired drivers from our roads,” said Maryland Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer.
“Unfortunately, drunk and drugged driving remains one of the common causes of crashes in Maryland, leading to the loss of too many innocent lives. We are committed to getting drivers who irresponsibly choose to drive while impaired off the road, and the training these officers received is a critical step toward our goal of zero deaths on our roadways,” Nizer said.
DUI Institute participants learned the latest information on the effectiveness of impaired driving countermeasures, including ignition interlocks; DUI courts and sobriety checkpoints; police traffic management; the physiology of alcohol and its abuse/addiction; and courtroom testimony. Officers received advanced training in conducting standardized field sobriety testing and practiced the techniques with volunteers.
In its 18th year, the award-winning program was developed by the MVA Highway Safety Office, the UMD department of behavioral and community health, police officers and national experts.
The DUI Institute is sponsored by the MVA Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
To learn more about the MVA’s Highway Safety Office’s Zero Deaths campaign, visit zerodeathsmd.gov or @ZeroDeathsMD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
