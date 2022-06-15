Officers graduate from DUI Institute
CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police personnel were among 29 officers from 15 law enforcement agencies across the state who graduated from the University of Maryland’s DUI Institute. The 40-hour program develops leaders in the enforcement of alcohol-impaired driving laws. In its 19th year, the award-winning program was developed by the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, the University of Maryland department of behavioral and community health, police officers and national experts. Since its inception, more than 450 officers have graduated from the program.
The DUI Institute is sponsored by the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
To learn more visit zerodeathsmd.gov or @ZeroDeathsMD on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
